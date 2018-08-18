Light winds and warm temperatures greeted anglers early Saturday, with action on bull reds heating up. Traditionally, bull red action starts increasing close to Labor Day around the jetties followed by runs in the surf during September.
Saturday morning, young Sophia DeOro fished the end of the South jetty with her dad David, brother Christian and Capt. Kevin Pearce. Using cut mullet for bait, she landed a 37-inch bull red that was tagged and retained.
Over at the North Jetty, Max Evans landed three bull reds to 34 inches releasing them all. Cut shad was the bait and two gafftop rounded out his catch for the morning.
Bull reds are showing up in East Bay, with several of the fishing guides reporting catching the big fish while wade-fishing for trout.
Friday morning Paul Randall wade-fished near the end of Sportsman Road and had his best day of fishing so far. Using Chicken-on-a-chain Bass Assassins, he landed and released seven reds to 18 inches along with two trout, with one being a keeper.
