I am returning from a week in the Bahamas celebrating our 50th wedding anniversary with all of the family. The kids had a great time along with Polly and me; however, it almost drove me crazy not to go fishing while there.
While roaming around a couple of fishing marinas it appeared that catches were not up to par for this time of year. No reason given as the weather was perfect for fishing.
From local Galveston reports last week it appeared that fishing was bouncing back after the floods and tropical weather that took place earlier this month.
Reports from offshore indicate that the water is improving and that red snapper limits are being easily taken from 15 miles out and beyond.
The party boat Capt. John and Aqua Safari Charters Island Girl made several trips resulting in some nice fish being caught.
Mahi mahi or Dorado, as they are commonly called around here, are beginning to show in greater numbers along with ling. Most of the action has taken place from 50 miles out and beyond.
The jetties seem to be settling into their summertime pattern with a variety of fish being caught.
The party boat Texsun II reported sharks, gafftop, whiting, eel and hardheads from their four-hour bay/jetty trips.
Fishing guides are finding good numbers of trout in both East and West Bays. The causeway area also has been producing a nice variety of fish including trout and reds.
Saturday, the wind started kicking up resulting in small craft advisories being issued and it appears that this is going to be the situation for a few days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.