The weekend fishing turned out much better than expected considering the shortage of live shrimp at the bait camps. One area that turned on and produced some of the best catches was the surf.
The jetties were good for a variety of fish, and anglers wade fishing the surf need to be aware of sharks chasing schools of bait.
Limits of speckled trout in the 17- to 23-inch range were taken near in the surf near Beachtown Village by Richie Herrminga, Bret Floyd, Brandon Floyd and Rodney Cavness. The limits were caught just before sharks moved in, and the anglers moved out. Cavness noted that it was tough fishing having to deal with pounding waves.
Live shrimp was the bait.
Luke and John Bogar had a great morning fishing the surf, where they landed their limits of trout Saturday morning on live bait.
Mickey Austin and Sharon Reed fished the jetties Saturday using fresh dead bait, as live shrimp was not available. That did not slow down the action as the couple from La Marque landed three sheepshead, three black drum, five large gafftop, several croaker too small for the skillet, several small sharks and a 16-inch bluefish. It was a fun day for Sharon, as it was her first jetty trip.
Unconfirmed reports from East Bay indicated good action on trout very early by wade fishermen along the south shoreline. Soft plastics were the bait of choice.
Anglers wade fishing the surf should use extra precautions, as sharks have been feeding on pods of mullet and other bait.
Remember to keep a safe distance from concentrations of mullet, as they have been the target of sharks. In addition, often an angler's foot or leg is mistaken for a fish by aggressively feeding sharks. Also, use extra long fish stringers, as sharks love to hit helpless fish on the stringers.
