While coastal fishing is by far my favorite, there are times when freshwater fishing for bass, crappie and catfish is my preference, and this is that time of year.
I joined a good friend for an afternoon of fishing Monday at a small (250 acre) lake near Damon and enjoyed catching and releasing some quality yearling bass. For areas in the coastal region offering freshwater fishing, late winter and most of the spring season are prime times and attract many saltwater anglers wanting a change of pace.
