A mild and beautiful day embraced Galveston on Monday, as light winds and warming temperatures created inviting conditions to hit the water. Unfortunately, not many anglers were able to take advantage of the situation.
We have mentioned previously that “nail-biting time” is upon us watching for possible fish-killing freezes. From now through January is the time we worry about, as that is historically when the exposure is highest.
Recently I asked our friend and Daily News weather expert Stan Blazyk for his outlook on the subject of freezes. The good news is that Blazyk sees little or no chance of a freeze for the remainder of December based on the weather forecasting models.
While December looks to be in the clear, the rest of the winter remains of concern, especially for the possibilities of later than usual freezes.
During my years of keeping tabs on the weather around here, my logs show that if we can make it to Valentines Day (February 14), the likelihood of a fish-killing freeze diminishes. With that said, I have also observed cold weather setting in later in the season over the past few years.
Hopefully this will be another year where we dodge the bullet on major freezes and with the help of Stan, we will provide periodic updates on the long-range forecasts.
Incidentally, Blazyk said that it appears that January and February should be cloudy, wet, cool and windy. As to freezes during that period, we need to wait a while to get more reliable information.
