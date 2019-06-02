Sunday was another perfect day for heading offshore, and, from the few reports we had by press time, the fish were there and biting. Early reports Sunday indicated mostly king mackerel and red snapper.
The good news is that while we still are dealing with off-color, low-salinity water it does not appear to have moved the fish as far out as we feared.
Our first report came from George Adams, who, along with his son Thomas and two neighbors from Bayou Vista, fished the Heald Bank area approximately 30 to 35 miles from the jetties. They limited out on good-sized red snapper at the first well where they stopped. The largest of the group measured 23 inches, while the others ranged from 17 to 19 inches in length. Cut bonito was the bait.
After taking their limit of snapper, the remainder of the morning was spent drifting rigs in the area where lots of kings were caught, but only four retained. A good-sized ling approached their boat, but none of the drift baits interested the big fish.
Saturday, Capt. Cody Kenney along with Capt. Paul Stanton and First Mate Donnie Gideon hosted the Karen Moreland party. Their catch included a limit of nice red snapper (16) along with four king fish and a look down.
Stanton said they fished up to 33 nautical miles from the Galveston jetties.
The water still was not very clear but the fish were there.
He fished a couple of wrecks and found a good weed line about 22 miles out where the kings were found and caught by trolling lures.
Seas were calm with light wind but the current was stronger than usual.
