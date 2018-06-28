For readers planning fishing trips over the next few days, Capt. Paul Stanton‘s weekly update should give a good idea of what has been taking place. Fortunately, the outlook is for improved conditions, which should translate to good fishing.
Stanton’s report was that this past week, because of the rough offshore conditions, he ran only four bay and jetty trips and two deep sea trips.
“Bay and jetty fishing were slower than usual due to mostly south to southwest winds gusting to 20 knots at times, and offshore waters were off color.
The water (catfish water) did produce a number of larger gafftop, assorted pan fish and a few small sharks.
When we made it offshore 26 miles or farther, red snapper limits were achieved by all parties up to 16 persons. We are seeing much more action on mangrove snapper (gray snapper) both in size and quantity in water depths up to 72 feet. One trip, all king fish were caught deep on bottom lines fishing for snapper. On our last offshore trip Tuesday, king fishing was slow due to lack of current. Water was in much better shape as to clarity and color beyond 20 plus miles.
We also caught our first Spanish mackerel of the year offshore Wednesday (later in the year than usual). We noted a number of schools of surface bait where we fished yesterday in clear water. Also, a number of sharks were caught and released.”
According to the weather forecast through Saturday, we should see seas running 2 to 3 feet with light winds from the south. This should greatly improve surface fishing for king fish, ling, Dorado and more. We should see the appearance of some weed lines and better and more color changes.
Another report came from Greg Hagerud who fished Thursday and found the action slow. He said while the quantity was down, the quality of trout was up.
