Sunday was a great day to enjoy outdoor activities around Galveston. Fishing reports indicated a sort of hit-or-miss type of day for anglers fishing around the island.
KenFeagin reported observing some nice catches around Sylvan Beach. Feagin, who lives near Sylvan Beach in La Porte, was up early watching the sunrise on Galveston Bay, and saw two anglers bring in what appeared to him to be trout.
