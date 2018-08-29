Widespread rain took its toll on fishing Wednesday; however, the effect on anglers was minimal as the first week of school is usually a quiet period around the bait camps and boat ramps.
The good news is that the upcoming Labor Day Weekend is looking good for just about all types of fishing. Friday, we will give an update on how things look for this last big holiday weekend of the summer.
Gerald Hall sent a note asking about tarpon fishing and when the best time would be to pursue the silver kings. He asked for any information that could help him and his son get a hook-up, as they are planning a fishing trip to Galveston for the Labor Day Weekend.
Hall mentioned that he has a 20-foot center console boat and a variety of fishing equipment.
This is a question that is often asked and the first thing I respond with is that I am not experienced at tarpon fishing; however, through osmosis I have picked up a lot of information from local tarpon guides.
Fortunately for Hall, we are in the prime time for tarpon, as August and September are two of the best months to target the silver kings. Most of the tarpon are caught in near shore waters from just off of the beachfront to 10 or 12 miles out.
Capt. Mike Williams, Tarpon Express Guide Service, designated an area just outside of Galveston as “Tarpon Alley”, as the big silver kings migrate up and down the Upper Texas Coast along that path. Some of the best conditions for finding tarpon are shaping up to take place this weekend, with the forecasts pointing to Sunday and Monday as ideal days.
Tarpon experts could go on and on with details of how, when and where to catch the prized fighters; however, if my crystal ball is correct, this weekend should be a good one for tarpon fishing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.