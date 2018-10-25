Thursday, there was not much taking place on the fishing scene. Improved conditions are on the way, and the weather was beginning to show signs in that direction on Thursday.
A lot of freshwater has been pouring into Galveston Bay and that is going to have an effect on fishing until it runs its course and a balanced salinity level returns. Typical of conditions like this is a relocation of trout and other fish from the upper bays to areas where the salinity levels are better.
Usually this occurs at locations close to the outlets into the Gulf of Mexico and in the surf.
One bright spot in all of this is that we are now in our fall fishing patterns, as the water temperatures have finally fallen below 70 degrees. You may recall that we have been discussing this for several weeks now, as our summertime water temperature continued well into October.
Hopefully, we are in for drier weather for a while, as we need to let the heavy concentrations of fresh water get out of the bays.
Most likely the flounder migration will not be greatly affected by the low salinity levels, as the flatfish are headed toward the Gulf where they will escape from the problem.
Redfish are much less sensitive to lower salinity levels than trout and many other fish and redfish should continue on their trend of providing good action as they have for a number of weeks now.
For the upcoming weekend, nice, sunny weather should greet anglers and the flounder run should be on. The latest reports indicate that the smaller male flounder continue to dominate catches along the Galveston Ship Channel, with more and more larger female flounder being added to stringers also.
