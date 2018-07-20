Adding to the woes of anglers Friday was a heat advisory warning of indexes well over 100 degrees. The moderate to strong southwest wind continued to create havoc and about all that can be said is conditions are just not good for fishing or other outdoor activities.
Periods like this occur almost each summer, with mid to late July being prime time for this to occur. Usually these conditions do not last long, and from a review of the forecasts for next week, it looks like the heat will calm down early in the week and a wind shift should take place.
A southeast wind would do wonders to both the temperatures and the water conditions.
Night fishing has been handicapped by higher winds in the evening hours. An unconfirmed report from Offatts Bayou indicated good action on trout around the lights in the wee hours of the morning.
The report was called in by a reader who was fishing at the Lee and Joe Jamail Bay Park Pier late Thursday night. They observed a boat arriving at the ramp with some nice trout and two reds. The angler said he caught them around lighted piers nearby with the action starting at 2:30 a.m.
If you have an offshore trip scheduled with a charter boat or a fishing guide, you should confirm the trip is still on. Several operations canceled out trips for Friday. Saturday is the last day for red snapper retention in Federal waters for the charter and party boats.
