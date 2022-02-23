My Texas City dike expert, Michael Todd, reported continued good catches of big black drum. The drum are biting on jumbo shrimp and halved crab, fished on the bottom. There was no mention of any bull reds, but I would bet a few are mixed in with the drum.
Capt. Mike Williams and I chatted the other day, reminiscing of past times. We talked about how guides would chat on the VHF radio, using code words for locations, trying to keep them a secret. I remembered those days. This was long before the cell phone craze. The first cell phone I ever carried was in a bag.
