Yes, I’m going there. This is such a controversial subject that divides many anglers.
Not so much in freshwater, as those anglers have become stewards of the black bass fishery. Mind you, comparing freshwater and saltwater fish is like comparing apples to oranges.
Is there a line between being a so-called conservationist by practicing catch and release on a species of saltwater fish that Texas Parks & Wildlife deemed as in trouble, namely speckled trout and flounder?
Before I jump into the flounder fishery, let’s take a look at the speckled trout. TP&W reduced limits temporarily until August 2023 for all the state except the upper coast. The state allows you to retain speckled trout within the laws.
I have no problem with an angler keeping speckled trout. If an angler wants to play catch and release, that’s their prerogative. In no way should they “frown down” upon those that keep speckled trout.
I’ll leave you with this, if these conservationists feel so adamant about releasing trout, why would they fish for them anyway? A redfish, black drum, heck, even a big gafftop fight better than a trout. Why not fish for them and leave the trout alone?
So, let’s move onto the flounder. TP&W feels strongly that the flounder biomass is in trouble, and that’s why we have a closed season until Dec. 15. Flounder spawn far offshore, and TP&W feels by closing the fishery, more fish will move offshore.
Am I for a closed fishery, absolutely, but it’s the law. Now comes the ethical part to this equation, should we even be fishing for them during the closed period? I now see fishing tournaments taking place for flounder, when the season is closed. Is that being a good steward of the resource? Aren’t there other fish to target, if one wants to host a tournament?
There’s no doubt the survival rate for released fish increases during the cooler months. How much? Who honestly knows, but I guarantee not 100 percent. It’s not any of my business on what you think is right. I have my opinion, you’ll have yours, and at the end of the day, we’re all in this together.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
