Sunday was, as expected, not an ideal day for fishing, with the threat of thunderstorms lingering all day under a moderate east wind.
A few anglers hit the water and found limited action in several spots including West Bay, Moses Lake and the Galveston Ship Channel area.
Two of the better reports came from West Bay and Moses Lake. Jed Mitchell and Sterling McMann caught six specks and a small black drum while fishing near the mouth of Greens Lake. The fish were caught from the spoil banks along the Intracoastal Waterway while wade fishing. Live shrimp fished under a popping cork was the bait, and the action came from three to four feet of water.
Moses Lake produced a nice stringer of reds and black drum for Milton King who, along with Sarah Evans, fished near the flood gate using live shrimp for bait. King said a total of seven reds were caught, with three keepers among them and two puppy drum. The water temperature was just under 70 degrees at that spot.
Saturday, Capt. Mike Segall of Reel Threel Charters found Christmas Bay to be productive for his guests. Fishing with Kyle and Lexi Riendeau from Minnesota, the action consisted of two nice reds and five speckled trout. Lots of small reds and drum were caught and released. Live shrimp fished over reefs and rocks did the trick.
Based on forecasts for early this week, conditions look promising for fishing. Upper West Bay seems to be one of the hot spots for trout lately and that trend should continue if conditions are favorable.
