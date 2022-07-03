Since tarpon season is here along the upper coast, I figured I might as well write about the fishery. The tarpon, or sometimes called the "silver king," is one of the strongest and most acrobatic fish caught nearshore off the Texas coast. Once a angler jumps a tarpon, it's hard not to get hooked into fishing for them.
I've penned a couple of columns about tarpon already, and mentioned the corridor of water Capt. Mike Williams calls "tarpon alley." Does it exist? You bet it does. It's a freeway in the open gulf that runs just offshore the entire perimeter of the Gulf of Mexico. To understand exactly what and where this alley is, one has to understand the migration pattern of these great fish.
