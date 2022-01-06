It was a foggy Thursday morning on the island. Visibility was near 1-16th-of-a-mile before sunrise. Around mid-morning, the fog finally lifted. The weather pattern will be interesting during the next few days.
This Friday at 7 p.m., I will be a special guest on the show “Where?s the Fish,” hosted by KeithMercado. We will be discussing the upcoming trout limit proposal. Shane Bonnet with the CCA is scheduled to talk via phone about this proposal. You can join in the discussion on the Facebook page, Where?s the Fish. This should be interesting.
