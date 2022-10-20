Folks decided to get back out on the water and were greeted with lighter winds. Although still a bit chilly in the morning, afternoon temperatures warmed up nicely. Some late reports were sent to me from the action on Wednesday. The anglers had mixed results.
First, I reached out to Capt. Jim Leavelle for a report from Baffin Bay south of Corpus Christi. He informed me that he hasn’t been on the water for a week. It seems Leavelle took a much deserved vacation and headed to Gaston’s White River Resort in Arkansas.
Leavelle said, “It’s one of the prettiest places I’ve ever seen.” Now that he informed me of its beauty, I asked if he fished. Leavelle answered, “why of course.” Leavelle mentioned that they caught a variety of fresh water trout, rainbows, browns, golden, tiger and brook.
Joe Bukowski and Ron Leins went looking for flounder around Clear Lake. Using a variety of soft plastics and Gulps, they didn’t have any luck. Leins did catch one 17-inch trout on a Gulp. Bukowski said, “the water temperature was 68 degrees, compared to 86 degrees prior to the front.”
Ross Epstein landed a 24-inch redfish from the surf near Indian Beach. Epstein caught the fish on a 51m red head-white belly MirrOlure, nicknamed “the Woody.”
The 61st Street Fishing Pier reported a good run on bull reds overnight. There’s now a new leader in the monthlong Redfish Rodeo Tournament. The leading fish measured 42.5 inches long.
Capt. Derrick Greene with In The Zone Charters spent some time taking his brother and friends fishing. They decided to try their luck at flounder. Fishing in the Galveston Channel, Greene reported catching 15 flatfish, but only four of them were keepers.
Winds are forecast to increase on Friday and through the weekend from the south/southwest. They could be gusty at times. Still, no rain is forecast for the weekend.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
