Another strong cold front is expected to cross the upper Texas coast tonight and bring another siege of winter weather including strong northerly winds.
I think the fish swimming in our bays are accustomed to this by now and have acclimated themselves to the sudden changes in temperatures and water levels that are so common this time of year.
Each time a strong norther is on its way I look to see what the prospects are for a freeze and we should be in good shape as this one passes through with forecasts of lows in the mid to upper 40s.
It will not be long before we start dealing with the spring flood tides. Those are higher than normal tide levels that flood the marshes and wetlands and are caused by sustained and strong southerly winds.
When this occurs the water warms rapidly with the influx of saltwater from the Gulf of Mexico and fish start to move. While it is often too windy to fish the open bays, the back bays and protected shorelines of East and West Bays offer potentially good fishing.
By March which is only three weeks away we should start seeing a pattern of days of southerly winds ranging from moderate to strong followed by a frontal system. I used the term frontal system rather than cold front as the big temperature droppers start diminishing about then.
Tonight the Bayou Vista Fishing Club with have its regular meeting in the upstairs room at Louis' on Highland Bayou in Bayou Vista. The meeting begins at 6:30 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.