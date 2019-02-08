Based on how cold it was in Galveston on Friday, I am glad to be here and not much farther north of this area.
The good part of this is that we dodged a freeze; however, the very cold temperatures along with the low water levels will have an impact on fishing for a few days.
Saturday might present an opportunity for the deep holes around Offatts Bayou. Earlier this week there were reports of nice-sized trout being caught around Offatts and that could be a sign that the fish are seeking shelter in the well-known winter fishing spot.
It is just too uncomfortable for an old salt like yours truly to endure just to catch a few trout and or reds. There are too many warm, pleasant days ahead to catch fish and they will be there.
The cold water could help the black drum run, as many of us blame warmer than normal winters for the poor results the last few years. Anglers should keep an eye on the jetties, especially the channel side of the North Jetty, as that is one of the spots the big uglies begin to show up.
The current cold snap should be short lived, as temperatures are forecast to quickly climb and that will help anglers. Readers interested in table fare might consider fishing the drop offs of the Galveston Ship Channel and pockets around the Texas City Dike. Sand trout and other pan fish tend to stack up in good numbers around those areas during cold weather.
If conditions are tolerable, the jetties are likely a good bet especially in the deeper waters close to the end of both sets of rocks.
For trout, it is anyone's guess; however, the deeper shell reefs in both East and West Bays have have been some of the best spots to catch specks lately.
