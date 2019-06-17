Experienced coastal anglers know just how reliable the weather is along the Upper Texas Coast, and Monday we saw a good example of how quickly conditions change. After the thunderstorms passed, the wind started settling, and by afternoon, a light southerly breeze was taking over.
It appears that Tuesday and possibly Wednesday may offer windows of tolerable conditions to go fishing.
Since the wind started howling last weekend, there have been but few fishing reports and none boasted of great catches. Prior to that, fishing was picking up and the jetties were settling into their summertime patterns.
Depending on where good water clarity can be found, we could see a window of nice catches being reported over the next two days. Possibly longer, if the forecasts of moderate to strong winds later this week do not hold.
If seas drop to the 2- to 4-foot range, there likely will be some nice-sized red snapper around that were stirred out of their refuges by the recent rough seas. For the pelagic fish, good water clarity is the key, and prior to the weekend wind, offshore boats were reporting improved conditions out of Galveston.
Lighter winds also will have a positive effect on bay fishing. The professional guides have been reporting good numbers of speckled trout being caught around deep reefs in East and West Bays.
We have not had any crabbing reports lately. However, we are beginning the prime time for recreational crabbing. Two weeks ago, an angler out gigging for flounder at night reported seeing large numbers of good-sized blue crab under his lights. The location was over in Jones Bay just north of Fat Boy’s Bait Camp.
