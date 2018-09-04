While it appeared that fishing was not worthwhile over the last few days, several nice catches were made in spite of the conditions.
Donna Silvers of Jamaica Beach sent the following note about night time action in her area.
“Late Sunday night the stars came out and the fish started feeding. We had some live shrimp left over from a wade fishing trip, that did not produce much. Our guest Roland Gutierrez, was able to catch five Specs off the light, retaining 2 big ones.
"Another highlight was a very big, 5 ft plus, Alligator Gar that came into the light with a mullet in its mouth. It swam around for 20 minutes or so and we were able to observe it with our spotlight. Great fun for a stormy holiday!”
Battling the elements on Monday were Teresa Banuelos and her friend Melinda Enriguez, who fished the East End Lagoon off of Bodecker Road. Early Monday, Enriguez fished the area and returned with five specks. Seeing the fish, Banuelos headed for the lagoon and she too caught five specks.
Tuesday morning, it was a return to the spot for Banuelos where she caught two more and sent in this report ending it by saying, “There is always fish around the lagoon even in rain storms. You just have to find them.”
It was nice to hear some positive news after all of the reports of flooding around Galveston.
The weather forecasts call for more rain this week; however, it does not appear that the deluges we experienced over the weekend will continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.