Around midnight Sunday night I was abruptly awakened to the sound of strong winds and heavy rain. I thought yes, finally my yard will receive some much needed rain. It did, but only for about 30 seconds, and it was gone as fast as it came.
Captain Greg Ball was back on the water and here's what he had to say: "The water color offshore is an amazingly pretty blue, just outside 30 miles." Ball mentioned that the red snapper season runs through Aug. 18 for federally permitted charter boats. Some of those boats based in Galveston still have open dates available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.