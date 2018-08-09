Live shrimp continue to be in short supply, as shrimpers around Galveston have been having sparse results lately. Many bait camps are running out early, so check with your favorite source for live shrimp before heading toward the coast.
Live croaker appear to be in better supply and are one of the popular baits for speckled trout.
Along the beachfront Thursday, the water was in good shape with catches of trout, Spanish mackerel, reds and a few bluefish reported. Sharks have been plentiful as well.
King mackerel are in close for those interested in offshore action. Frankie Hester encountered a school approximately two miles from the jetties. Hester was fishing for tarpon when both of his fishing lines were hit by kings.
Hester said one of the fish was a real (how-about reel?) smoker measuring over four feet in length.
Todd Ellsworth and James Hickman fished around the old concrete ship Selma Thursday and landed sharks, reds, sand trout and stingrays. Dead shrimp was the bait.
Wednesday afternoon, Ralph Nosier and three friends fished near the Pelican Island Bridge after being run in by a thunderstorm. It was not a bad choice especially if you like sand trout.
Their catch while anchored just outside the bridge was 14 sand trout and numerous ladyfish. What was thought to be a jack crevalle stripped one of the reels before they could get the drag set to slow it down.
Capt. Tyler Reed, Texas Premier Guide Services, has been fishing lower West and Chocolate Bays wading the shorelines for reds. Reed said that the fish have been chasing one to three-inch shrimp with the lures of choice being Chicken Boys.
The fish have been acting off; therefore, the lure should be tossed three feet or so in front of the schools to have success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.