Lately, I have received some very nice words of encouragement about my column. It's hard to believe that my one-year anniversary is coming up in just a couple weeks. It just doesn't seem like it was that long ago that I was interviewing for this assignment. It's been a learning process, and I'm still learning.
So, I received a very nice email from someone that just retired and found their permanent home in Beachside Village on the west end of Galveston Island. They went on to say with the help of my column, their neighbor and Google they figured out how to start surf fishing. On a past outing, they used fresh dead shrimp in a muddy off-colored surf and caught one keeper speckled trout, six black drum and two 24-inch black tip sharks. A couple days ago they tried their luck again, this time catching too many hardheads to count, whiting and one 29-inch redfish that fell prey to a live shrimp. Again the surf was off-colored and muddy. They're excited for that first "green tide" to the beach, increasing their chance to land some speckled trout.
