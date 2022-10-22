Before I begin with the fishing reports, I just want to mention that I spent Thursday evening at the College of the Mainland.
My reason for being there was to partake in the meeting on Texas Parks & Wildlife proposals for the harvest of oysters. I will write a synopsis of this meeting in Tuesday's column.
Capt. Tag Anderson of Oak Island Fishing Adventures sent in a report on this past week's action. For those that may not know, Oak Island is located on the eastern shoreline of Trinity Bay. Anderson fishes Trinity almost exclusively, so he's very knowledgeable when it comes to this body of water.
Anderson said, "Overall, fishing was tough in Trinity. There are lots of birds working over schools of undersized trout and sand trout. We did have some good days when we waded, landing a mix of keeper trout and slot reds. Most everything we're catching has been on Down South or MirrOlure Lil John's soft plastics. Overall outlook is promising as the water temperature continues to drop."
Capt. Colt Krnavek and Kole Dixon had a successful night on gigging flounder. Conditions weren't the best, but they made the best of it sticking some really nice flounder. They fished lower Galveston Bay.
Dan West launched from Eagle Point Fishing Camp and headed towards structure in the open bay. West said, "The first two hours of the morning was slow. Then I moved back to where I started my day, and fish went to biting." West caught his limit of speckled trout on live shrimp fished 6 feet deep under a popping cork.
Bull reds are still dominating the action along the beachfront surf and the Galveston jetties. There has also been catches of bull reds throughout Galveston Bay.
Our best chance for rain is coming this Monday and Tuesday, as the remnants of a Pacific hurricane moves across Mexico and into Texas. Timing will be critical, as a cold front meets up with this moisture, and hopefully, it heads our way.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.