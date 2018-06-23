Moderate to strong southerly winds took their toll on both inshore and offshore fishing Saturday.
Three to 6 foot seas eliminated all but the large fishing boats from heading beyond the jetties and most of them either turned around or stayed in port.
The fishing scene did have two bright spots during the windy conditions lately and those are crabbing and night fishing.
Larry Edmondson reported excellent trout action under the lights at his West End home. Edmondson said the action has been outstanding beginning around 11 p.m with free-lined live shrimp being the bait of choice. Also mentioned was that he has an agreement with his neighbors not to disclose their location fearing competition from outside boats in their canal.
Horseshoe Lake on Bolivar has been producing many nice sized crabs lately. Hector Morales and his family have been taking home tubs of crabs caught using hand held crab lines baited with fish heads or chicken gizzards.
Horseshoe Lake is located just beyond the Bolivar Ferry landing.
Bret Turner sent a note saying, “listen to the captain." Turner and three friends recently booked an offshore fishing charter and on the day of the trip, the captain told them that the seas were going to be choppy and suggested they reschedule. Turner and his friends replied they would prefer going on with the trip.
The captain told them that if they proceeded and then asked to return they would be charged for the trip. You probably have guessed it by now, they did proceed and about 10 miles out two of the group got sea sick, and the others were feeling woozy. Yep! They turned around and there went a $1000 fishing trip.
