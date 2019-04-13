With strong winds having a negative impact on fishing lately, it seems appropriate to discuss where and how to fish when velocities are in the 20 knot range and higher.
Strong winds from any direction are going to dirty the water around Galveston and the Galveston Bay Complex. That in itself is going to be a handicap; however, in most instances there are protected pockets from the wind that offer an opportunity to fish and present a reasonable chance of catching something.
For anglers fishing around Galveston, one of the objectives during windy conditions is to find deep water. Deeper waters will not muddy up as fast as the shallow flats and shell bottoms.
Offshoots of the Intracoastal Waterway from lower West Bay to well beyond Crystal Beach are often protected from the wind, depending on the direction. This is particularly true for southeast winds.
Docks, piers and narrow channels around the Galveston Ship Channel likewise offer opportunities to fish when the wind is howling.
Natural baits are almost always preferred over artificials when limited to fishing in those areas. Casting with the wind is a must and avoid trying to cast into the wind.
Offatts Bayou also has several spots that are popular during windy conditions. English Bayou on the east side of 61st Street is also considered a good choice.
If you are one of those anglers determined to wet a line regardless of the conditions, keep in mind that open water can be very dangerous to negotiate during those times.
Drift fishing is almost always out as an option unless you have a strong enough wind sock to drag behind while drifting.
