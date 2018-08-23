There is good news on the fishing scene, and that is the wind has shifted bringing cooler air off of the Gulf. Thursday, the wind took a turn to the northeast and started working around toward the southeast. Most of the day an east wind was blowing albeit light; however, it did not do much for fishing.
Friday a light southeast breeze is in the forecast and with it, action should pop wide open.
Thursday morning, I was on the water with a good friend and, while it was just fun to get out fishing, the action was slow. Our main focus was the jetties where little was taking place early.
Bull red and shark action seemed to be taking place around the end of the jetties; however, trout and other fish were our targets and we did not stop in that area.
Fred Foster was one of the anglers fishing the end of the South Jetty where he and his guest landed six bull reds to 38 inches while tagging and retaining two. Bonnethead sharks were competing with the reds for bait and those they hooked were released boat side.
Foster said that none of the sharks was more than 3 feet in length.
GYB Bait Camp reported trout, along with a few flounder, coming from the piers and boat docks extending from Harborview Drive. Live shrimp fished under popping corks was the bait of choice.
Thursday would have been an excellent day to head offshore, as seas were running 1 to 3 feet; however, I did not observe many boats heading beyond the jetties.
This weekend should be a different story, as light southeast winds are forecast through most of that time. The full moon will be a plus except for possibly delaying the start of action on Saturday and Sunday.
