It was mentioned in Wednesday’s Reel Report that conditions on Tuesday in the surf were excellent, and while few anglers were taking advantage of them, my prediction was that action on reds would be good.
Well, earlier that day, Ron Ciaccio fished the surf and limited out on slot reds and caught several undersized reds, and other slot reds that were released. Ciaccio said his neighbor also limited out, and the bait was live finger mullet.
