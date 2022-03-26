The last chance to attend the Houston Fishing Show will be Sunday. Many will offer last-day savings on rods and tackle. I have a seminar scheduled at 12:30 p.m.
Capt. Erik Renteria fished west Galveston Bay on Friday. Hampered by the low tide, he and his anglers found a few fish. The black drum bite was good, as they landed two limits of solid fish. They found a few speckled trout, but only three were keepers. All the fish were caught on live shrimp in 12 feet of water.
