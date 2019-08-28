Summer continues to be with us, as hot, humid weather persists over the coastal regions.
With the large reduction in visitors this week, live shrimp has been readily available.
We will address the outlook for fishing over the Labor Day weekend in Friday’s edition. However, it does look promising.
There have been an unusually large number of reports of over-sized black drum being caught in recent days. Normally this is a trend that takes place in March during the annual black drum run.
Most of the action has come from the Galveston Channel area and reported by anglers targeting red fish.
Two reports came from Rollover Pass where the action has been heating up late at night.
Charles Gifford and Jim Thomas used spot lights powered by a portable generator to fish Rollover Pass on Tuesday night. Using cut mullet and shad for bait, they landed four good-sized black drum, all legal size except one that was released. A four-foot blacktip shark rounded out the action for them.
The other Rollover Pass report came from John Hornburg who reported daytime action to be slow.
James Carter and his nine year-old son Chuck fished the Jamail Bay Park on Sunday night and ended up with an unusual fish in their catch.
It was a 10-inch puffer, which one of the nearby fishermen identified. The angler added it is unusual to catch a puffer in that area, and also that it is not edible.
The only other fish caught were several hard heads and two croaker. Nothing large enough to take home but a fun evening of father and son fishing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.