While the situation has improved since late last week, water levels remain low. That, combined with all of the fresh water in the bays, is playing havoc with fishing.
Monday I fished the Galveston Ship Channel area and several spots around the North Jetty and confirmed what readers have been telling me and that is fishing is very slow and conditions are not good.
The influx of fresh water into the bays is making its way through the jetties and has the water off color and at very low salinity levels.
As expected for a Monday in January, not many boats were out and the ones that were did not seem to be catching anything. When I see boats anchor and start fishing then leave in 30 minutes or so that is a sign to me that not much was taking place at that particular location.
For the few boats that I observed, that seemed to be the pattern. Yes, that was my mode of operation as well. Experienced anglers know when conditions are favorable and not so favorable and when a few of the key elements are in place such as good water quality and tidal movement, it is easy to have patience fishing a given area.
There continue to be reports of good action under the lights at night and that may be the answer to finding fish. An angler by the name of Tony called in and reported a fair catch of sand trout and two undersized reds during a fishing trip to the Texas City Dike on Saturday night.
The action took place while fishing around a portable flood light around midnight. There was no mention of bait or how many sand trout were caught.
