Friday appears to be our best day for fishing if the weather forecasts hold. Light to moderate south and southeast winds are predicted, and that should create some nice conditions for fishing.
Reports from earlier this week indicated overall fair-to-good fishing, with catches of speckled trout down from the recent hot action.
Captain Billy Howell, Galveston Bait and Tackle, reported some nice catches coming from areas from Virginia Point to Campbell's Bayou. Many gafftop and several limits of reds were brought to the cleaning table.
Guides fishing West Bay with their guests were bringing in speckled trout along with reds and a few flounder. Live shrimp and croaker have been the best baits.
Over on the beachfront, Bulldogs Bait Shop reported sandy water with mainly sharks, whiting and gafftop being caught. Squid and shrimp have been the preferred baits.
Action from around Seawolf Park has been spotty the last few days. However, once the weather settles, expect that area to turn on.
Capt. Paul Stanton's weekly report for the Island Girl covered trips up to 38 miles out. Snapper limits were taken on most trips, with catches taking place about 23 mile out.
Action on kings was slower this week, with catches coming from 12 to 30 miles out. Keeper ling (37 inches and longer) were caught on most of the trips. Most of the kings were caught bump trolling or drifting with Spanish sardines.
Atlantic sharp nose sharks, spinner sharks and blacktips to 5 feet were part of the catch along with mangrove snapper, sennet, spadefish and bonito.
No weed or trash lines were noted within 38 miles.
Anglers planning either offshore or inshore fishing trips this weekend need to keep a close eye on the weather, as a tropical system is expected to enter the Gulf on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.