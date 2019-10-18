Weekend anglers are looking at some nice weather for fishing and, as an added bonus, those anglers might be in for a prefrontal bite.
A major cold front is forecast to cross the upper Texas Coast on Monday and drop temperatures for a few days. We already have seen evidence of a good flounder run in the Galveston Ship Channel and another spurt of activity could follow this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.