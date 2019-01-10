We are in that time of year when frequent cold fronts cross the upper Texas coast and with each passing system we have to start over again. What I am referring to is water levels falling and then rising.
Anglers know that most of the time fishing is much better when tide levels are near normal and, depending on the strength of the frontal system, a return to normal water level can take anywhere from a short time to a number of days.
Thursday's Reel Report mentioned watching for windows of opportunity, especially when it comes to trying to predict a pre-frontal bite. One reader asked if night fishing was always the best during this time, and the answer is No!
The best conditions and those to look for are a good incoming tide and calm conditions. I referred to this as the calm before the storm.
How to predict when those situations are going to occur is the tricky part. The weather forecasts, along with tidal forecasts, and observing the barometer are likely the most important elements on which to focus.
Often we have a strong wind from the east to south preceding cold fronts. At some point, the wind will drop before switching to a northerly direction. This is when to go fishing.
Now there is a big caveat to all of this, and it is in the dangers of being on the water when the frontal system hits. It is best to do your fishing only a short distance from the ramp, if you are in a boat. The safest is to fishing from shore or a pier.
In either situation, pre-frontal fishing can be quite rewarding, as it was shown to be earlier this week.
