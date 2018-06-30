July is now upon us, and we are in the busiest week of the year for coastal bait camps. With the actual holiday this Wednesday, there will be hordes of anglers taking extra days off from work on both sides of that day.
The outlook this week is good, as far as wind velocities go. The recent moderate to strong winds are subsiding. However, the forecasts call for the southwesterly direction to continue. Wednesday there likely will be temporary relief from the heat, as showers are called for in the forecasts.
Now, where will the action be for all of those wanting to go fishing? First, this is prime time for offshore fishing and conditions should allow the mosquito fleet to venture into the Gulf. For the first time in several years, red snapper are legal to retain in Federal waters, as the season this year runs well past July 4.
Many pelagic fish have been reported by offshore boats. However, there appears to be a shortage of Dorado (mahi-mahi). Most of the larger Dorado have been taken from the distant offshore waters, and the smaller chicken Dorado have not appeared in our near shore waters in appreciable quantities.
Weed patches and lines will be the key to attracting them, and if we can get a few days of light southerly winds (south to southeast), the cover should be forming, and the tasty little fish should start stacking up.
On the inshore scene, water clarity and depth likely will be the keys to success in fishing this week. Reds continue to hit in the off color water, as they feed as much by smell as sight. Trout on the other hand are largely sight feeders and prefer good visibility when feeding.
Recent conditions have discouraged me from hitting the water. However, I have several trips planed this week and hope to pass on some good first hand reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.