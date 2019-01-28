We are approaching the time of year when fresh water fishing in Galveston and surrounding counties starts peaking. Late winter and early spring are prime times for fishing the many small lakes, creeks and stock tanks in our area.
It is spawning time for most of the freshwater fish like black bass, crappie, white bass and others. The weather tends to be more pleasant than in the summer and it also comes at a time when saltwater fishing is in its worst period of the year.
Last weekend, Chuck Brandt and Pete Flores had a productive freshwater trip to Lake Houston and this is what Brandt reported.
“I wanted to send in a different type of report for you. Since my last few trips to West Bay were slow, my longtime fishing buddy Pete Flores and I decided to take my boat to Lake Houston Saturday. We were rewarded with a nice catch of 15 quality channel catfish. We caught them in 1-2 feet of water using shrimp and chicken livers under corks. Very enjoyable and not many other boats on the water.”
Our only saltwater report came from Capt. Mike Segall, Reel Thrill Charters, who found the action on the slow side Sunday. Segall and his party fished the greens area and landed four trout and a flounder.
He mentioned that plastics were the choice for bait and the water was clear.
Anglers will be dealing with a major cold front today and Wednesday with the after effects of low water levels lasting for a day or two afterwards. Conditions like this encourage freshwater trips to protected bodies of water and as the season progresses we will have more on this subject.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.