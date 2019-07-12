Earlier this week, all scenarios were entering my mind as to what this weekend would look like whether for fishing, or worst, dealing with a tropical storm or hurricane.
Fortunately, it appears the Galveston area has dodged the worst. Fishing likely will be quite limited. However, that is a small price to pay to get this particular storm out of the way.
We often have mentioned that we have to deal with events in the Gulf of Mexico often during Hurricane Season (June through November). However, most of the time August and September are the months we are impacted the most.
Looking back at my log book since I have been residing in Galveston, I found we usually had some tropical event to deal with during July. However, they were no more than tropical storms that created strong winds and high water levels.
August and September are when the large ones grab our attention. Anytime a hurricane is in the Gulf, it has an impact whether through anxiety or actual boarding up and evacuating.
By the way, my records show that over the past 15 years only two major hurricanes hit Galveston. However, several have skirted us and brought heavy rains and high tides.
So, for you newcomers to the Upper Texas Gulf Coast look at Tropical Storm Barry as a practice run.
On the fishing scene, there have been some nice catches of trout and reds from East Bay just before the effects of the tropical system began. Capt. Jim West reported on his website that it was almost non-stop action for his fishing trip last Wednesday.
Hopefully once conditions settle next week, the bite will be on!
