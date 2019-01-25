It appears that we have a window of fishable conditions this weekend and while a number of anglers will be going after reds and trouts, others will be taking advantage of our wintertime mainstays, sheepshead, whiting and sand trout.
Larry Grissom sent a note in which he said:
“I know the weather has been a hindrance for the last several weeks, but on good weather days, there is opportunity at the Jetties. Sheepshead should be stacking up on the rocks and this weekend looks to be one of those rare windows to get out there, with Sunday showing the best chances. There is a strong incoming tide from 2:59 a.m. until 10:05 a.m. with an average coefficient of 58, with a period of greatest activity during the day between 5:58 a.m. and 7:58 a.m.”
The condtions that Grissom mentions appear to be ideal for almost any type of jetty fishing, especially during the period of greatest activity. Jetty fishermen all know that tidal movement is a key to action at both the North and South Jetties. Besides sheepshead look for reds to be feeding along with sand trout and whiting.
Earlier this week there were reports of nice sheepshead being consistently caught near Sea Isle on the west end of Galveston Island.
Hopefully you can take advantage of this window of opportunity as conditions will start cratering early next week with the arrival of yet another strong cold front.
