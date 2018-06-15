Unsettled weather is with us again and it looks like it will be early next week before any relief is in sight.
Not all fishing will hit the breaks, as one particular species seems to delight in rough surf conditions. Other fish, however, will be taking a short vacation waiting for things to settle.
Bull red action in the surf could be good this weekend, when a tropical wave crosses the Gulf of Mexico generating rough seas and surf.
Experienced bull red anglers watch for conditions like are in the forecast beginning Saturday night and make it to the beach-front fishing piers. Sharks are likely the only other fish that might give the big reds competition.
If this were taking place two months from now, I would stick my neck out and say with much more confidence that the reds likely will be feeding in the surf.
For now, my guess is that there is a good chance of large numbers of bull reds being decked at the 61st Street Fishing Pier and Galveston Fishing Pier, also known as the 91st Street Pier.
If you plan to go after the big reds, remember that they are basically a catch and release fish with only one allowed to be taken and it must have a properly completed tag attached.
You may note that I mention the beachfront fishing piers and the reason is not only that they are good spots to fish but also they are much safer than fighting a rough surf and the deadly undertow associated with it.
The lighted pier at Seawolf Park also could be a good bet for bull reds.
