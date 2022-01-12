My hat's off to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Warden's Marine Theft Unit and its investigation into the theft of several watercraft from Texas. Twenty-seven stolen vessels and trailers have been recovered, and charges have been filed, along with the arrests of some suspects.
Sgt. Game Warden Jonathon Griffin spearheaded the two-year investigation into the organized crime ring that spanned three states. The case is being handled by the Galveston County District Attorney's Office. The department is still in the process of locating and recovering additional watercraft that might be involved in this crime spree.
