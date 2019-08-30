This holiday weekend should be a good one for fishing, as low chances of thunderstorms along with light to moderate wind velocities should set anglers up to fish in a wide variety of places.
The heat is forecast to continue to be with us, which will eliminate midday fishing for most anglers.
Offshore fishing is in its prime, and on Friday, tarpon were being caught from San Luis Pass to Crystal Beach.
Hurley Hornbeck and Thomas Benning were focusing on sharks approximately 8 miles out of San Luis Pass, when Benning got a strike from a huge tarpon.
The silver king made two leaps before separating from the hook. Large shad were the baits. No sharks were hooked. However, a lone king mackerel was landed.
At Crystal Beach, David Noble was targeting reds in the surf when a tarpon took his bait and gave a five-minute fight before breaking off. Noble estimated the fish to be in the 5- to 6-foot range, and the bait was whole ribbonfish left over from a recent offshore trip.
The offshore Gulf waters have been calm and gorgeous for the past few days. Polly and I made a trip Thursday approximately 40 mile south of the jetties where we caught a variety of fish.
The highlight was a 22-inch mangrove snapper, the largest I have caught, and it hit a drifted sardine near the old Buccaneer Field.
Red snapper (released) also were coming near the surface to hit the drifting sardines and ribbonfish.
Kings continued to be scarce. However, most other fish were around such as ling, trigger fish, spade fish, bonito and pilot fish.
Our only inshore report came from Ted Moore who caught seven specks while night fishing under the lighted areas of Highland Bayou near Highway 6. Live shrimp was the bait.
