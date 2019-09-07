Summer weather continues, and the fishing is about as hot as the weather. Conditions have been ideal for offshore fishing lately, with calm to light winds and dry weather.
The big news on the fishing scene has been the tarpon action this weekend. Silver kings have been raised from near the mouth of the Brazos River to Crystal Beach, with several being landed and released.
Howard Martin, Bruce Crawford and Sharon Walker had a surprise hit by a tarpon while drifting off Crystal Beach. The silver king, described as being on the small side, hit a large shrimp being fished under a popping cork. The battle was short and sweet as the fish was off after one jump.
Dean Silvers and Patrucio Arteaga fished the South Jetty on Friday and landed reds, specks, black drum, sheepshead and pan fish. Live shrimp was the bait and Silvers said it was a fun day with much less fishing pressure now that Labor Day has passed.
We have mentioned lately that an unusually large number of large black drum have been caught in the Galveston area. Here is what Greg Hagerud had to say about that:
“They are now officially a nuisance. I hooked six and landed four in less than two hours. Even caught one on a speck rig. There are plenty of slot drum in the mix.
I finally gave up. They have taken over in the harbor. You can see them swimming around especially around the rocks under the Oil Rig Museum walkway. Smitty’s Bait Camp has had really nice shrimp early. I spoke with a couple of shrimpers early today. At least 3 boats are out of commission for a while and that will affect the supplies of live bait.”
Let’s hope that the action continues and remember that black drum have a slot size of 14 to 30 inches.
