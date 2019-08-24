The effects of the tropical wave crossing the Gulf of Mexico pretty well shut things down on the fishing scene Saturday. There were a few boats out dodging rain early Saturday and one group of anglers found the endurance worthwhile.
Shep Morgan and his brother Billy headed out in light rain and fished the area along the Ship Channel just out from the end of the seawall. Using live shrimp and croaker, they landed 13 trout, two bull reds and two black drum, a large throwback and a 20-inch puppy drum.
The action came from 15 feet of water about 100 yards out from the rocks.
Our only offshore report came from the party boat Capt. John and their eight hour trip on Friday. Capt. Cody Carter found fish for his guests about 20 miles east, southeast of the jetties. Their catch included 100 spade fish, two mangrove snapper, a Spanish mackerel, blue runners and bonnet head sharks.
Friday morning the action was hot and heavy for wade fishermen along the south shoreline of East Bay. Many trouts were caught, with a mix of undersized (below 15 inches) and legal included in the catch.
The rain and cooler weather have ignited some good crabbing, with one excellent report coming from Dickinson Bay. Stanley Cross placed four crab traps around the Shell Docks on Wednesday, and after two nights in the water, the traps produced nine large blue crabs. Whole mullet cut in half was the bait.
The early part of this week looks fair to good for fishing, as the rain is supposed to move out.
