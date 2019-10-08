Finally, some cooler temperatures for the Galveston area. While not enough to get the fish to moving, there are indications that flounder are thinking about it.
Joe Moughon fished at daybreak Monday while the tide continued to move in and ended up with a limit of nice flounder. It took the inventor and owner of Chickenboy Lures about 30 minutes to limit out. The action came from near Jones Lake and of course, the bait was a Chickenboy, the color was perfecto pink pollo.
