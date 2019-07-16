It appears we are back in business on the fishing scene. Based on the results of the few anglers fishing Tuesday, the bite is on.
Early Tuesday, the Galveston Causeway area was in good shape, and a variety of fish were being caught around both bridges. The Texas City Dike had anglers catching mostly pan fish and the south shoreline of East Bay was where the specks were.
Three reports came in Tuesday, the first from Dr. John Wheeler, who fished the area between the Galveston Causeway and Railroad Bridges early and landed three specks, an undersized red, two sheepshead and a black drum. Live shrimp fished on the bottom accounted for all of the action.
Wheeler said other boats were catching fish. However, he could not determine what species.
Tony Gomez and Frank Pena spent their day off from work fishing the Texas City Dike where they found action on croaker, stingrays, small sharks, black drum and whiting. Dead shrimp fished on the bottom did the trick and the action came from near the inner boat ramp.
Specks were the bill of fare for Pappa Smith and his grandson Jonathan Hinks. The two anglers wade fished along the south shoreline of East Bay using live shrimp fished under popping corks and landed eight specks and at least that many gafftop. Five of the eight specks were of legal size and they were the only fish retained.
While the heat is forecast to continue, early morning fishing should continue to improve as the wind is forecast to start leaning more to the southeast.
