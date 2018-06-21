Tournament fishermen and others mark your calendar for July 7, as the West End Angler's Fishing Club's West Bay Slam Tournament and Fundraiser is that day.
Proceeds from this event go to the Fisher House Foundation for military families.
This event has a kids division and is a family friendly tournament. The entry fee is $80 per person and for more information call 713-594-4252 or email coe@fishwestend.com.
Urs Schmid with Saltwater Recon, a comprehensive fishing website, called to say he has installed two new cams to the site, those being at the Galveston Yacht Basin and on Clear Lake at Lakewood Yacht Club. The website can be found at www.saltwater-recon.com.
On the fishing scene, our only report came from Seawolf Park where sharks and reds of all sizes have been caught lately.
While the weekend forecasts look favorable for fishing, the wind velocities could present a problem for offshore anglers. Seas are predicted to run from 3 to 5 feet, and it could be a bit bumpy for many boats and uncomfortable for their passengers as well.
Boats that can make it offshore to structure, both visible and subsurface should find good action on large red snapper. The season for charter and party boats runs through July 22 while anglers fishing from private boats have until Aug. 21 to fish the federal waters for red snapper.
Inshore fishing likely will favor the morning hours as is typical for this time of year. Not only will there be the afternoon heat but generally higher winds as well.
Night fishing around both overhead and underwater lights should be good for speckled trout this weekend.
