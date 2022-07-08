From left, Erin Clore of Galveston and Addie Clore and Azul Clore of Corpus Christi are pictured. The three cousins fished under the lights on the dock on Offats Bayou and caught 7 sand trout using live shrimp. They released all the fish.
Ronald Ciaccio took his neighbor Larry Glaser and friends JJ and Parker Miller and Jerry Sotomayor of Houston fishing at the jetties Friday. They got eight nice trout to 21 inches and several undersized fish on live shrimp free lined in 12 inches of water at the south jetty.
Gunner Morton of Galveston holds a Ladyfish caught and released in Offatts Bayou.
Roger and Irma Bird show off their stringer of rainbow trout from the Norfork River in Arkansas.
Pictured is a Texas slam caught Tuesday evening by Jason Witchet in the Galveston Ship Channel.
Sylvia Salinas fished Pelican Island Bridge using cut bait and got this 40 inch Bull red on light tackle.
David McFarland with Texas First Insurance caught the first place trout in the Patrick F. Doyle Fishing Tournament.
Left to right, Capt. Greg Ball, David Feagan and Kiet Thai hold up a catch-and-release Atlantic sailfish that Feagan caught fishing with Wave Dancer Charters out of Galveston Texas.
It's good to be home, although I do miss the peacefulness of the farm.
Our dog Brody and the bird Mango both did well while they were boarded. Once we raised up the shutters and entered the house, we felt the cold air of the air conditioner blowing. That's always a blessing. Many times people go out of town, only to return to a hot house. All is good.
