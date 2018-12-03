Another cold front made its way across the Galveston area Monday and with it strong winds that were just too much for most anglers fishing from boats to safely endure. By Thursday, conditions should be settling and with a little luck fishing will pick up again.
Flounder and reds dominated the fishing reports over last weekend with all of the flatfish reports coming from parts of the bays that normally are not as productive for flounder this late in the season.
Gus Alvarez sent a note saying “Just wanted to inform you that I fished West Bay southern shoreline again Sunday morning. Inlets and drains were once again holding numerous flounder mainly in the 15” and under range. I managed to get a 17-inch keeper. Eight total flounder were aggressively hitting my Curly tail Gulps in the outgoing tide. Action stopped once the tide started coming back in. I have caught and released over 20 flounder in 2 days. This has been a great November for flounder in the back bays. With the mild winter this year, I believe the flounder run will stretch well into December.”
Jerry Hill found similar action in Chocolate Bay near the Halls Lake cut. Hill used live fingerling mullet to land several flounder while retaining his two-fish limit consisting of a 16 and 18-inch fish.
Hill said that there still are a lot of marginal-sized flounder in that area.
Steve Short fished the surf last weekend and landed his first bull red which he photographed and released to be caught again another day.
Fred Hicks used his kayak to fish around the lights of the Crash Basin on Offatts Bayou on Saturday night and caught a limit of slot reds to 24 inches using free-lined live shrimp for bait. Several undersized specks were caught as well and all released.
