Multiple readers have sent notes or called in asking about the tropical disturbance that is in the forecast for the coastal waters off Galveston. Many are new to the area and are concerned about what they should do in the way of preparation, and others are asking questions about the effects on fishing.
First, let’s get the fishing questions out of the way. During events like we are anticipating, high winds and seas shut things down until everything blows over. Usually within a short time, conditions bounce back, and fishing often is better than beforehand.
The questions about preparations are good ones, as any tropical system — tropical depression, tropical storm or, the worst, a hurricane — will bring higher than normal tide levels and strong winds. Unless a storm is of hurricane proportions, preparations for high tides and gusty winds should be enough.
If your boat is docked in the water or in a sling over water, prepare the ropes for the higher tides and winds and raise the boat as high as possible. If you are not familiar with the process, most marina operators or neighbors at the marina can offer advice on how to handle this.
If you can easily remove the boat and trailer it to higher ground that is the best option.
If you are new to coastal boating and fishing, this is a common occurrence and something we deal with several times during hurricane season. Fortunately, most of the time it is more of a drill than an actual storm of any magnitude.
